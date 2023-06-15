COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Stonewall Columbus Pride March and the Juneteenth Ohio Festival to county music duo Brooks and Dunn at Nationwide Arena, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Goodale Park from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday

This weekend’s festival begins at 4 p.m. on Friday at Goodale Park and runs until 10 p.m. with food, more than 200 vendors, nonprofit organizations, community resources, and live entertainment across two stages with a DJ and dance pad.

The celebration continues at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with Stonewall’s Pride march at Broad and High streets, moving north on High Street to Buttles Avenue and landing at Goodale Park.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday

The Grammy award-winning duo is performing in Columbus as part of its “Reboot 2023” tour with special guest Scotty McCreery.

Creekside Park and Plaza from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Now in its 24th year, the three-day cultural celebration welcomes all ages and features mouthwatering cuisine, regional artisans, and local, national and world-renowned musicians on three stages.

Columbus Commons at 8 p.m. on Saturday

R&B singer and Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo joins the symphony for his “Symphony with Soul” concert featuring all his hits performed with his band and dancers for one night only at the Columbus Commons.

Genoa Park on Saturday and Sunday

Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to inform the state’s residents that slavery had been abolished – 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Historic Town Center from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday

More than 20 Ohio wineries, including Grove City’s own Plum Run Winery, will be on hand this year showcasing their award-winning wines while providing tastings and bottles for sale.

