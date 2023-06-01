COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Impractical Jokers at the Schottenstein Center and the Chicken and Beer Festival at Dodge Park to Jackson Browne at the Palace Theatre, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Schottenstein Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday

Q, Murr and Sal, creators and stars of truTV’s hit series “Impractical Jokers” are in Columbus as part of their 30-date tour, showcasing outrageous never-before-seen videos and storytelling stand-up.

(Courtesy Photo/Outback Presents)

Kemba Live at 6 p.m. on Friday

Rock band Barenaked Ladies is performing in Columbus with special guests Semisonic and Del Amitri.

Dodge Park from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday

The Chicken and Beer Festival is back for the fifth year on Saturday in Franklinton with eight local food trucks, games and more than 40 merchants. The festival is benefiting Use Your Ears, a non-profit organization that connects Columbus-area youth with a network of music-related resources, workshops and opportunities.

This year’s food vendors include favorite local trucks offering unique chicken dishes, from fried and grilled to classic and jerk. The lineup features bourbon chicken from Chef Shack, barbeque from Good and Tasty and Fat Boy Q, Peruvian cuisine from Rocoto Foods, chicken wings from WingTime and southern comfort food from Taesty’s.

(Courtesy Photo/Chicken and Beer Festival)

Lower.com Field at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday

The Columbus Crew faces the Charlotte FC.

Palace Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday

Browne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007. He is known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights, and arts education.

(Courtesy Photo/CAPA)

Franklin Park at 6 p.m. on June 3

The family-friendly festival includes the opportunity for attendees to build their own floating lanterns.

Public pools are opening throughout the next few weeks in central Ohio.

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, including the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival, the Columbus Arts Festival, and Red, White and BOOM!, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.