COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Westerville Music & Arts Festival at Heritage Park to DudePerfect at the Schottenstein Center and Martina McBride at the Columbus Commons, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Schottenstein Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday

YouTube sensations Dude Perfect — Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert and twins Coby and Cory Cotton — is bringing its engaging and action-packed show to Columbus.

(Courtesy Photo/Premier Productions)

Ohio Theatre on Thursday through Sunday

The series is hosting a viewing of “Metropolis” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and “The Empire Strikes Back” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Short North Stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, 7 and 9 p.m. on Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday

Short North Stage is kicking off the 2023-24 season with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” from July 6 to 30. This jukebox musical follows the singer-songwriter from the 50s to the 70s and features hits like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

(Courtesy Photo/Short North Stage)

Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

The Westerville Arts & Music Festival is returning this weekend with more than 125 arts and fine crafts vendors, 20 food trucks and 30 live performances.

(Courtesy Photo/Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce)

(Courtesy Photo/Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce)

(Courtesy Photo/Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce)

(Courtesy Photo/Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Columbus Commons at 7 p.m. on Sunday

McBride is performing with special guest Harper Grace. Food trucks and bars will open.

Martina McBride performs onstage during The Judds: The Final Tour at Bridgestone Arena on October 28, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, including the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival, the Columbus Arts Festival, and Red, White and BOOM!, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.