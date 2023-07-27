COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Disney’s “Frozen” at the Ohio Theatre and the Columbus Food and Wine Festival to the Ohio State Fair and the OSU Marching Band at Picnic with the Pops, here are things to see and do this weekend.

Columbus Commons at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The summer tradition continues as “The Best Damn Band in the Land” joins the symphony for the first big tailgate of the year.

500 W. Broad Street on Saturday and Sunday

The two-day festival will feature food demonstrations from the city’s acclaimed chefs, food trucks and live music.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Food and Wine Festival)

Short North Stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, 7 on Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday

Short North Stage is kicking off the 2023-24 season with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” from July 6 to 30. This jukebox musical follows the singer-songwriter from the 50s to the 70s and features hits like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

(Courtesy Photo/Short North Stage)

Ohio Theatre through Aug. 6

From the producer of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” “Frozen,” the Tony-nominated Best Musical, is playing a two-week premiere engagement at the Ohio Theatre through Aug 6.

Caroline Bowman as Elsa in the Frozen North American Tour. (Courtesy Photo/Deenvan Meer)

Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna in the Frozen North American Tour. (Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy)

Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna and Will Savarese as Hans in the Frozen North American Tour. (Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy)

The company of the Frozen North American Tour. (Courtesy Photo/Deenvan Meer)

Lower.com Field at 8 p.m. on Monday

The Columbus Crew face Club America.

Ohio Expo Center through Aug. 6

A Buckeye State tradition since 1850, the two week festival at the Ohio Expo Center boasts immersive activities, educational displays, sporting competitions, helicopter rides, horse shows and an eight-acre national resources park.

