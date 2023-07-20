COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Jazz & Rib Fest and the Franklin County Fair to Picnic with the Pops, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Picnic with the Pops: Ben Folds

Columbus Commons at 8 p.m. on Saturday

  • Multi-platinum-selling singer and pianist Ben Folds brings his music to the Columbus Commons.

Columbus Crew vs. St. Louis City SC

Lower.com Field at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday

  • The Columbus Crew face the St. Louis City SC in the Leagues Cup.

Watershed Distillery Four Peel Fest

1145 Chesapeake Ave. from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday

  • The fifth annual Four Peel Fest, an evening block party and celebration, features cocktails made with Watershed Distillery gins, vodka, bourbon and a featured cocktail with seasonal release Four Peel Strawberry Gin. With live music from Doc Robinson, food trucks, product sampling and more
(Courtesy Photo/Watershed Distillery)

Jazz & Rib Fest

Scioto Mile and Bicentennial Park through Sunday

  • The Jazz & Rib Fest is returning downtown this weekend with a lineup of acclaimed musicians and local rib vendors.

Franklin County Fair

Franklin County Fairgrounds Monday through Sunday

  • The Franklin County Fair is returning to the fairgrounds with classic rides, vendors, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more through Sunday.

‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’

Short North Stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, 7 on Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday

  • Short North Stage is kicking off the 2023-24 season with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” from July 6 to 30. This jukebox musical follows the singer-songwriter from the 50s to the 70s and features hits like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”
(Courtesy Photo/Short North Stage)

Summer farmers markets

  • Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

Top summer events, festivals and shows

  • This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.

County fairs in central Ohio

  • County fair season continues this weekend in central Ohio with the Fayette County and Perry County fairs.

