COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Jazz & Rib Fest and the Franklin County Fair to Picnic with the Pops, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
Picnic with the Pops: Ben Folds
Columbus Commons at 8 p.m. on Saturday
- Multi-platinum-selling singer and pianist Ben Folds brings his music to the Columbus Commons.
Columbus Crew vs. St. Louis City SC
Lower.com Field at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday
- The Columbus Crew face the St. Louis City SC in the Leagues Cup.
Watershed Distillery Four Peel Fest
1145 Chesapeake Ave. from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday
- The fifth annual Four Peel Fest, an evening block party and celebration, features cocktails made with Watershed Distillery gins, vodka, bourbon and a featured cocktail with seasonal release Four Peel Strawberry Gin. With live music from Doc Robinson, food trucks, product sampling and more
Jazz & Rib Fest
Scioto Mile and Bicentennial Park through Sunday
- The Jazz & Rib Fest is returning downtown this weekend with a lineup of acclaimed musicians and local rib vendors.
Franklin County Fair
Franklin County Fairgrounds Monday through Sunday
- The Franklin County Fair is returning to the fairgrounds with classic rides, vendors, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more through Sunday.
‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’
Short North Stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, 7 on Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday
- Short North Stage is kicking off the 2023-24 season with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” from July 6 to 30. This jukebox musical follows the singer-songwriter from the 50s to the 70s and features hits like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”
Summer farmers markets
- Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.
Top summer events, festivals and shows
- This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.
County fairs in central Ohio
- County fair season continues this weekend in central Ohio with the Fayette County and Perry County fairs.
For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.