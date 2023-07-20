COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Jazz & Rib Fest and the Franklin County Fair to Picnic with the Pops, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Columbus Commons at 8 p.m. on Saturday

Multi-platinum-selling singer and pianist Ben Folds brings his music to the Columbus Commons.

Lower.com Field at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday

The Columbus Crew face the St. Louis City SC in the Leagues Cup.

1145 Chesapeake Ave. from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday

The fifth annual Four Peel Fest, an evening block party and celebration, features cocktails made with Watershed Distillery gins, vodka, bourbon and a featured cocktail with seasonal release Four Peel Strawberry Gin. With live music from Doc Robinson, food trucks, product sampling and more

(Courtesy Photo/Watershed Distillery)

Scioto Mile and Bicentennial Park through Sunday

The Jazz & Rib Fest is returning downtown this weekend with a lineup of acclaimed musicians and local rib vendors.

Franklin County Fairgrounds Monday through Sunday

The Franklin County Fair is returning to the fairgrounds with classic rides, vendors, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more through Sunday.

Short North Stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, 7 on Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday

Short North Stage is kicking off the 2023-24 season with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” from July 6 to 30. This jukebox musical follows the singer-songwriter from the 50s to the 70s and features hits like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

(Courtesy Photo/Short North Stage)

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.

County fair season continues this weekend in central Ohio with the Fayette County and Perry County fairs.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.