COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the JazZoo Concert Series at the Columbus Zoo and the Columbus Book Festival at the Main Library, to Big Time Rush at the Schottenstein Center and Picnic with the Pops at the Columbus Commons, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
CAPA Summer Movie Series
Ohio Theatre on Thursday through Sunday
- The series is hosting a viewing of “Psycho” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, “The Three Musketeers” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and “Singin’ In The Rain” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
JazZoo Concert Series
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium at 8 p.m. on Friday
- Get ready to swing under the stars with “Swingin’ the Blues” featuring Miche Braden and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra at JazZoo. Zoo admission is included with a ticket.
Columbus Book Festival
Main Library and Topiary Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
- The Columbus Metropolitan Library is continuing its 150th birthday celebration this weekend with a first-of-its-kind festival featuring more than 200 authors, books for sale, food vendors, family-friendly activities and more.
Picnic with the Pops: A Tribute to ABBA
Columbus Commons at 8 p.m. on Saturday
- The Columbus Symphony and guests bring a pop phenomenon back to life, playing hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” and “Dancing Queen.”
Big Time Rush
Schottenstein Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday
- The pop boy band is performing in Columbus with special guests Jax and Max.
‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’
Short North Stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, 7 and 9 p.m. on Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday
- Short North Stage is kicking off the 2023-24 season with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” from July 6 to 30. This jukebox musical follows the singer-songwriter from the 50s to the 70s and features hits like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”
County fairs in central Ohio
- County fair season is kicking off this weekend in central Ohio with the Logan County and Madison County fairs.
Summer farmers markets
- Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.
Top summer events, festivals and shows
- This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, including the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival, the Columbus Arts Festival, and Red, White and BOOM!, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.
