COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the JazZoo Concert Series at the Columbus Zoo and the Columbus Book Festival at the Main Library, to Big Time Rush at the Schottenstein Center and Picnic with the Pops at the Columbus Commons, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Ohio Theatre on Thursday through Sunday

The series is hosting a viewing of “Psycho” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, “The Three Musketeers” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and “Singin’ In The Rain” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium at 8 p.m. on Friday

Get ready to swing under the stars with “Swingin’ the Blues” featuring Miche Braden and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra at JazZoo. Zoo admission is included with a ticket.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Main Library and Topiary Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

The Columbus Metropolitan Library is continuing its 150th birthday celebration this weekend with a first-of-its-kind festival featuring more than 200 authors, books for sale, food vendors, family-friendly activities and more.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Metropolitan Library)

Columbus Commons at 8 p.m. on Saturday

The Columbus Symphony and guests bring a pop phenomenon back to life, playing hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” and “Dancing Queen.”

Schottenstein Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday

The pop boy band is performing in Columbus with special guests Jax and Max.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation Entertainment)

Short North Stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, 7 and 9 p.m. on Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday

Short North Stage is kicking off the 2023-24 season with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” from July 6 to 30. This jukebox musical follows the singer-songwriter from the 50s to the 70s and features hits like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

(Courtesy Photo/Short North Stage)

County fair season is kicking off this weekend in central Ohio with the Logan County and Madison County fairs.

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, including the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival, the Columbus Arts Festival, and Red, White and BOOM!, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.