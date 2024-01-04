COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Ohio Theatre to the last weekend to see Wildlights at the Columbus zoo, here are things to see and do in central Ohio.
Blue Jackets vs. Wild
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Minnesota Wild.
Conservatory Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory through Sunday
- Explore captivating new displays, including mesmerizing lights synchronized with holiday melodies, immersive light installations, outdoor illuminated games, a lively dance celebration, and a retreat to festive igloos for an assortment of tabletop games.
Wildlights
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium through Sunday
- A central Ohio holiday tradition, Wildlights has returned to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate its 35th anniversary with millions of LED lights.
‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’
Ohio Theatre through Jan. 14
- Winner of 10 Tony Awards including best musical, “Moulin Rouge” opens on Tuesday at the Ohio Theatre with 16 performances through Jan. 14. Director Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical that features many of the iconic songs from the movie and several recent hits.
Top winter concerts and events
- Winter is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a cappella group Pentatonix and “The Nutcracker,” along with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Company” at the Ohio Theatre.
For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.