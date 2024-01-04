COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Ohio Theatre to the last weekend to see Wildlights at the Columbus zoo, here are things to see and do in central Ohio.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Minnesota Wild.

Franklin Park Conservatory through Sunday

Explore captivating new displays, including mesmerizing lights synchronized with holiday melodies, immersive light installations, outdoor illuminated games, a lively dance celebration, and a retreat to festive igloos for an assortment of tabletop games.

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory)

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory)

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium through Sunday

A central Ohio holiday tradition, Wildlights has returned to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate its 35th anniversary with millions of LED lights.

Wildlights opens on Friday running through Jan. 7, 2024, and is included with regular zoo admission while free for zoo members. (Courtesy Photo/Grahm S. Jones)

Ohio Theatre through Jan. 14

Winner of 10 Tony Awards including best musical, “Moulin Rouge” opens on Tuesday at the Ohio Theatre with 16 performances through Jan. 14. Director Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical that features many of the iconic songs from the movie and several recent hits.

Austin Durant and the cast of the North American Tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” (Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan in the North American Tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” (Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Conor Ryan in the North American Tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” (Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Winter is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a cappella group Pentatonix and “The Nutcracker,” along with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Company” at the Ohio Theatre.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.