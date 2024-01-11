COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Nate Bargatze at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony’s tribute to songwriter Phil Collins, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
Nate Bargatze
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday
- The comedian is known for his clean comedy for all age groups and his Netflix specials, “The Tennessee Kid,” “Greatest Average American” and “The Stand-ups.” His latest special “Hello, World” can be found on Amazon Prime Video.
Blue Jackets vs. Kraken
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Seattle Kraken. +
Columbus Symphony’s ‘In The Air Tonight: Symphonic Genesis and Phil Collins’
Davidson Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday
- The Symphony is paying tribute to Phil Collins and his band Genesis, with show highlights to include “Follow You Follow Me,” “Abacab,” “I Missed Again,” “Turn It On Again,” “Sussudio,” “One More Night,” “Take Me Home,” “Two Hearts,” and the iconic “In the Air Tonight.”
Great Train Show
Ohio Expo Center 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Guests can view the best that the model railroad hobby has to offer: beautifully designed and built model train layouts in operation, scale models of trains, cars and buildings, new products, and collectible trains and toys from years past.
‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’
Ohio Theatre through Sunday
- Winner of 10 Tony Awards including best musical, “Moulin Rouge” opens on Tuesday at the Ohio Theatre with 16 performances through Jan. 14. Director Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical that features many of the iconic songs from the movie and several recent hits.
Columbus Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Program
Lincoln Theatre at 4 p.m. on Monday
- The event will feature Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, recording artist Isaac Carree, as well as winners of the MLK Youth Oratorical Contest and additional community leaders. The event is free and open to the public.
- Find other events in central Ohio honoring Martin Luther King Jr. here.
Blue Jackets vs. Canucks
Nationwide Arena at 1 p.m. on Monday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Vancouver Canucks.
Top winter concerts and events
- Winter is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a cappella group Pentatonix and “The Nutcracker,” along with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Company” at the Ohio Theatre.
