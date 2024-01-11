COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Nate Bargatze at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony’s tribute to songwriter Phil Collins, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday

The comedian is known for his clean comedy for all age groups and his Netflix specials, “The Tennessee Kid,” “Greatest Average American” and “The Stand-ups.” His latest special “Hello, World” can be found on Amazon Prime Video.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Seattle Kraken. +

Davidson Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday

The Symphony is paying tribute to Phil Collins and his band Genesis, with show highlights to include “Follow You Follow Me,” “Abacab,” “I Missed Again,” “Turn It On Again,” “Sussudio,” “One More Night,” “Take Me Home,” “Two Hearts,” and the iconic “In the Air Tonight.”

Ohio Expo Center 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Guests can view the best that the model railroad hobby has to offer: beautifully designed and built model train layouts in operation, scale models of trains, cars and buildings, new products, and collectible trains and toys from years past.

Ohio Theatre through Sunday

Winner of 10 Tony Awards including best musical, “Moulin Rouge” opens on Tuesday at the Ohio Theatre with 16 performances through Jan. 14. Director Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical that features many of the iconic songs from the movie and several recent hits.

Austin Durant and the cast of the North American Tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” (Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan in the North American Tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” (Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Conor Ryan in the North American Tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” (Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Lincoln Theatre at 4 p.m. on Monday

The event will feature Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, recording artist Isaac Carree, as well as winners of the MLK Youth Oratorical Contest and additional community leaders. The event is free and open to the public.

Find other events in central Ohio honoring Martin Luther King Jr. here.

The civil rights leader Martin Luther King waves to supporters 28 August 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC during the “March on Washington.” (Photo by AFP) (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Nationwide Arena at 1 p.m. on Monday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Vancouver Canucks.

Winter is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a cappella group Pentatonix and “The Nutcracker,” along with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Company” at the Ohio Theatre.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.