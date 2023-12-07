COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “The Nutcracker” at the Ohio Theatre and “Elf” in concert at the Palace Theatre to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday

This contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed version of Tchaikovsky’s classic.

Ohio Theatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Dec. 23

One of Columbus’ most cherished holiday traditions dating back to 1974 is returning to the Ohio Theatre this week. The production will feature more than 180 academy students and trainees alongside the professional company and BalletMet 2.

Inspired by the sounds of composer Tchaikovsky, the classic story follows young heroine Clara. (Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Zmuda)

Palace Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday

Koz will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics, with long-time musical partner, guitarist/singerJonathan Butler and will feature special guests, saxophonist/flutist Marcus Anderson making his debut, and vocalist Rebecca Jade, marking her third time with the tour.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. Friday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the St. Louis Blues.

Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Relive the holiday classic on a giant screen as every note of John Debney’s score is played live to picture.

(Courtesy Photo/CAPA)

Nationwide Arena at 1 p.m. on Sunday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Florida Panthers.

Short North Stage through Dec. 31

“Kinky Boots” is a Tony-winning hit with a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. The musical tells the story of Charlie Price who, in an effort to save his family’s shoe factory, teams up with the fabulous entertainer Lola.

(Courtesy Photo/Short North Stage)

Franklin Park Conservatory through Jan. 7, 2024

Explore captivating new displays, including mesmerizing lights synchronized with holiday melodies, immersive light installations, outdoor illuminated games, a lively dance celebration, and a retreat to festive igloos for an assortment of tabletop games.

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium through Jan. 7, 2024

A central Ohio holiday tradition, Wildlights has returned to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate its 35th anniversary with millions of LED lights.

Wildlights opens on Friday running through Jan. 7, 2024, and is included with regular zoo admission while free for zoo members. (Courtesy Photo/Grahm S. Jones)

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.