COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “The Nutcracker” at the Ohio Theatre and “Elf” in concert at the Palace Theatre to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- This contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed version of Tchaikovsky’s classic.
‘The Nutcracker’
Ohio Theatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Dec. 23
- One of Columbus’ most cherished holiday traditions dating back to 1974 is returning to the Ohio Theatre this week. The production will feature more than 180 academy students and trainees alongside the professional company and BalletMet 2.
Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023
Palace Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday
- Koz will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics, with long-time musical partner, guitarist/singerJonathan Butler and will feature special guests, saxophonist/flutist Marcus Anderson making his debut, and vocalist Rebecca Jade, marking her third time with the tour.
Blue Jackets vs. Blues
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. Friday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the St. Louis Blues.
‘Elf’ in concert
Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
- Relive the holiday classic on a giant screen as every note of John Debney’s score is played live to picture.
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers
Nationwide Arena at 1 p.m. on Sunday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Florida Panthers.
‘Kinky Boots’
Short North Stage through Dec. 31
- “Kinky Boots” is a Tony-winning hit with a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. The musical tells the story of Charlie Price who, in an effort to save his family’s shoe factory, teams up with the fabulous entertainer Lola.
Conservatory Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory through Jan. 7, 2024
- Explore captivating new displays, including mesmerizing lights synchronized with holiday melodies, immersive light installations, outdoor illuminated games, a lively dance celebration, and a retreat to festive igloos for an assortment of tabletop games.
Wildlights
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium through Jan. 7, 2024
- A central Ohio holiday tradition, Wildlights has returned to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate its 35th anniversary with millions of LED lights.
