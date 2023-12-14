COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Christmas performances and Hanukkah celebrations to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, here are things to see and do this weekend.
Hanukkah Menorah Lighting
Polaris Fashion Place at 7 p.m. on Thursday
- Including doughnuts, dreidels, dancing and apple cider.
‘Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland’
Mershon Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Saturday
- “Wonderland” is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.
Blue Jackets vs. Devils
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the New Jersey Devils.
‘The Nutcracker’
Ohio Theatre through Dec. 23
- One of Columbus’ most cherished holiday traditions dating back to 1974 is returning to the Ohio Theatre this week. The production will feature more than 180 academy students and trainees alongside the professional company and BalletMet 2.
‘Kinky Boots’
Short North Stage through Dec. 31
- “Kinky Boots” is a Tony-winning hit with a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. The musical tells the story of Charlie Price who, in an effort to save his family’s shoe factory, teams up with the fabulous entertainer Lola.
Conservatory Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory through Jan. 7, 2024
- Explore captivating new displays, including mesmerizing lights synchronized with holiday melodies, immersive light installations, outdoor illuminated games, a lively dance celebration, and a retreat to festive igloos for an assortment of tabletop games.
Wildlights
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium through Jan. 7, 2024
- A central Ohio holiday tradition, Wildlights has returned to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate its 35th anniversary with millions of LED lights.
Holiday festivals and tree lightings
- Central Ohio is kicking off the holiday season with festivals, tree-lighting ceremonies and more. Find a celebration near you here.
Top winter concerts and events
- Winter is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a cappella group Pentatonix and “The Nutcracker,” along with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Company” at the Ohio Theatre.
Holiday light displays
- Light displays are coming to life as the holiday season kicks off in central Ohio. Find a display near you here.
Ohio towns to visit during the holiday season
- Ohio is home to a number of towns celebrating the holiday season with unique attractions, light displays and performances.
For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.