COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Ohio Stadium to the Dublin Irish Festival and the Ohio State Fair, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United FC
Lower.com Field at 8 p.m. on Friday
- The Columbus Crew faces the Minnesota United FC at home.
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks | Two Icons, One Night
Ohio Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday
- The pair are performing at Ohio Stadium, marking the “Two Icons, One Night” tour’s only appearance in Ohio. This is the first time the two have toured together.
Dublin Irish Festival
Coffman Park on Friday through Sunday
- Since 1988, the first weekend in August has been reserved for what the festival calls the “world’s largest three-day Irish celebration.” The festival will feature a number of concerts, Irish dance, shopping, and more.
Ohio State Fair
Ohio Expo Center through Sunday
- A Buckeye State tradition since 1850, the two-week festival at the Ohio Expo Center boasts immersive activities, educational displays, sporting competitions, helicopter rides, horse shows, and an eight-acre national resources park.
Disney’s “Frozen”
Ohio Theatre through Sunday
- From the producer of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” “Frozen,” the Tony-nominated Best Musical, is playing a two-week premiere engagement at the Ohio Theatre through Aug 6.
Summer farmers markets
- Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.
Top summer events, festivals and shows
- This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.
County fairs in central Ohio
- County fair season continues this weekend in central Ohio with the Knox County and Union County fairs.
For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.