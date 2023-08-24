COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival and WAG! Fest to Barry Manilow at Nationwide Arena and the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour at Easton, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Huntington Park Thursday through Sunday

The Columbus Clippers face the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a six-game series.

The Lawn at CAS Friday through Sunday

Grammy and Billboard Music Award-winning Pitbull will kick off the festivities on Friday, followed by Demi Lovato on Saturday and CAAMP on Sunday.

(Courtesy/Elevation Group)

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday

The Grammy, Tony and Emmy award winning singer is performing in Columbus as part of his summer arena tour.

(Courtesy Photo/ Varela Media)

Darby Bend Lakes Area of Prairie Oaks Metro Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday

The festival is expected to draw thousands of dogs and dog lovers and feature dozens of activities, fun demonstrations, and more than 80 vendors. There will be trails for walks, a lake for dogs to swim in, and an ice castle to cool off in.

Easton Town Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday

The 2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is heading to Columbus with all-new exclusive merchandise on the heels of the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse.

(Courtesy Photo/Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

(Courtesy Photo/Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

Lower.com Field at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday

The Columbus Crew faces Toronto FC.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday

Lil Baby is performing in Columbus with special guests GloRilla and Rylo Rodriguez as part of the “It’s Only Us Tour.”

(Courtesy Photo/AG Entertainment Touring)

Genoa Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

The festival celebrating hot sauces and tongue-tingling snacks is returning this weekend in Columbus, with a lineup of fiery food vendors, local makers and competitions.

The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival is back on Saturday and Sunday at Genoa Park along the Scioto Mile. (Courtesy Photo/Fiery Foods Festival)

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.