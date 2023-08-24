COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival and WAG! Fest to Barry Manilow at Nationwide Arena and the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour at Easton, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
Columbus Clippers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Huntington Park Thursday through Sunday
- The Columbus Clippers face the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a six-game series.
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
The Lawn at CAS Friday through Sunday
- Grammy and Billboard Music Award-winning Pitbull will kick off the festivities on Friday, followed by Demi Lovato on Saturday and CAAMP on Sunday.
Barry Manilow | Live in Columbus
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday
- The Grammy, Tony and Emmy award winning singer is performing in Columbus as part of his summer arena tour.
WAG! Fest
Darby Bend Lakes Area of Prairie Oaks Metro Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday
- The festival is expected to draw thousands of dogs and dog lovers and feature dozens of activities, fun demonstrations, and more than 80 vendors. There will be trails for walks, a lake for dogs to swim in, and an ice castle to cool off in.
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour
Easton Town Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday
- The 2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is heading to Columbus with all-new exclusive merchandise on the heels of the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse.
Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC
Lower.com Field at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday
- The Columbus Crew faces Toronto FC.
Lil Baby | It’s Only Us Tour
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday
- Lil Baby is performing in Columbus with special guests GloRilla and Rylo Rodriguez as part of the “It’s Only Us Tour.”
Fiery Foods Festival
Genoa Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
- The festival celebrating hot sauces and tongue-tingling snacks is returning this weekend in Columbus, with a lineup of fiery food vendors, local makers and competitions.
