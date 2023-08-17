COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Central Ohio Heart Walk and CBUS Soul Fest to the Columbus Crew facing FC Cincinnati, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
National Truck Driving and Step Van Driving Championships
Greater Columbus Convention Center from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday
- During the competition, each driver has a chance to demonstrate his or her driving and inspection skills, knowledge and professionalism through a series of tests.
Central Ohio Heart Walk
McFerson Commons Park at 8 a.m. on Saturday
- Join the American Heart Association for its annual event where participants walk in celebration of the fight against this country’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers, heart disease and stroke.
CBUS Soul Fest
Genoa Park from 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturday
- CBUS Soul Fest returns beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at Genoa Park along the Scioto Mile, with local food vendors, retailers, organizations, and a live entertainment lineup.
25th India Festival
Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday
- Hosted by the Federation of Indian Associations, the festival creates awareness about the Indian culture and attracts the largest gathering of the Indian community in Ohio.
Columbus Food Truck Festival
Franklin County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday
- The 12th annual festival is featuring musical acts The Liner Notes and The Winnie Cooper Project.
Inaugural ‘Hell is Real’ Pig Roast
Historic Crew Stadium at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
- The Columbus Crew is hosting its inaugural “Hell is Real” Pig Roast prior to Crew 2’s “Heck is Plausible” derby against FC Cincinnati 2 at 6 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium.
Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati
Lower.com Field at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday
- The Columbus Crew faces FC Cincinnati at home as part of the “Hell is Real” rivalry.
Summer farmers markets
- Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.
Top summer events, festivals and shows
- This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.
County fairs in central Ohio
- County fair season continues this weekend in central Ohio with the Athens, Ross, Hartford Independent and Muskinghum county fairs.
For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.