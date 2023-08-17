COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Central Ohio Heart Walk and CBUS Soul Fest to the Columbus Crew facing FC Cincinnati, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Greater Columbus Convention Center from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday

During the competition, each driver has a chance to demonstrate his or her driving and inspection skills, knowledge and professionalism through a series of tests.

McFerson Commons Park at 8 a.m. on Saturday

Join the American Heart Association for its annual event where participants walk in celebration of the fight against this country’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers, heart disease and stroke.

Genoa Park from 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturday

CBUS Soul Fest returns beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at Genoa Park along the Scioto Mile, with local food vendors, retailers, organizations, and a live entertainment lineup.

Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday

Hosted by the Federation of Indian Associations, the festival creates awareness about the Indian culture and attracts the largest gathering of the Indian community in Ohio.

Franklin County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday

The 12th annual festival is featuring musical acts The Liner Notes and The Winnie Cooper Project.

Historic Crew Stadium at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Columbus Crew is hosting its inaugural “Hell is Real” Pig Roast prior to Crew 2’s “Heck is Plausible” derby against FC Cincinnati 2 at 6 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium.

Lower.com Field at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday

The Columbus Crew faces FC Cincinnati at home as part of the “Hell is Real” rivalry.

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.

County fair season continues this weekend in central Ohio with the Athens, Ross, Hartford Independent and Muskinghum county fairs.

