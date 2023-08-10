COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Summer Beerfest at Kemba Live to Festival Latino at Genoa Park, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
All Ohio Balloon Fest
Union County Airport on Thursday, Friday and Saturday
- This year’s festival in Marysville features balloon launches, helicopter rides, live entertainment, activities, vendors and more.
Morgan Wallen | One Night At A Time World Tour
Ohio Stadium at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
- Wallen is playing Ohio Stadium including special guests Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.
Columbus Summer Beerfest
Kemba Live from 2 to 5 p.m. and 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday
- The seasonal festival is back with one afternoon session and one evening session, both offering hundreds of craft beers. The “biggest beerfest of the summer” in Columbus since 2012, proceeds benefit non-profit Animal Rescue Partners in their mission to find homes for animals in need.
Tequila Fest Columbus
Gravity Project from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday
- For a third year, Tequila Fest is returning with more than 50 different tequilas, souvenir flasks, food, music and more.
Grove City Bourbon and Spirits Festival
Historic Town Center from 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday
- Sample bourbon and spirits from well-known heritage brands to some of the up-and-comers craft distilleries.
Festival Latino
Genoa Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday
- The festival is a free, family-friendly event celebrating community with two days of children’s activities, music, food, fashion, art, and dance from the heart of Latin America.
Summer farmers markets
- Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.
Top summer events, festivals and shows
- This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.
County fairs in central Ohio
- County fair season continues this weekend in central Ohio with the Athens, Ross, Hartford Independent and Muskinghum county fairs.
