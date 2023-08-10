COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Summer Beerfest at Kemba Live to Festival Latino at Genoa Park, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Union County Airport on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

This year’s festival in Marysville features balloon launches, helicopter rides, live entertainment, activities, vendors and more.

Ohio Stadium at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Wallen is playing Ohio Stadium including special guests Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

Kemba Live from 2 to 5 p.m. and 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday

The seasonal festival is back with one afternoon session and one evening session, both offering hundreds of craft beers. The “biggest beerfest of the summer” in Columbus since 2012, proceeds benefit non-profit Animal Rescue Partners in their mission to find homes for animals in need.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Summer Beerfest)

Gravity Project from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday

For a third year, Tequila Fest is returning with more than 50 different tequilas, souvenir flasks, food, music and more.

Historic Town Center from 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday

Sample bourbon and spirits from well-known heritage brands to some of the up-and-comers craft distilleries.

Genoa Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

The festival is a free, family-friendly event celebrating community with two days of children’s activities, music, food, fashion, art, and dance from the heart of Latin America.

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.

County fair season continues this weekend in central Ohio with the Athens, Ross, Hartford Independent and Muskinghum county fairs.

