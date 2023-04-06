COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From a new immersive Disney Animation exhibit and Paw Patrol Live at the Ohio Theatre to Easter activities at the Columbus Zoo and a walk benefiting AIDS research, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Immersive Disney Animation: Opens April 6

This exhibit is created in partnership with Walt Disney Animation Studios and presents the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films — from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.”

Lighthouse ArtSpace Columbus – 940 Polaris Pkwy. Details. Times vary.

Grandview-Upper Arlington Kidsfest and Camp Expo: April 7

This weekend’s event features egg hunts, a bounce park, magician, balloon artist, face painter, carnival games, petting zoo, pony rides and more. Find summer camps, classes and programs for kids, and support local businesses by visiting their booths for shopping, food and more.

Grandview Middle School – 1242 Oakland Ave. Details. 5 to 8 p.m.

For King and Country at Nationwide Arena: April 7

Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will continue their “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II” in Columbus.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 7 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo/Curb Word Entertainment)

Paw Patrol Live: “Heroes Unite” at the Ohio Theatre: April 7-9

This new production is an interactive live stage show where members of the audience help the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack while navigating the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Details. Times vary.

(Courtesy Photo/V Star Entertainment Group)

Eggs, Paws and Claws at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: April 7-8

Hop on over to enjoy fun for the whole family at the popular springtime event, Eggs, Paws and Claws. The event is free with zoo admission or zoo membership.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W Powell Rd. Details. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AIDS Walk Ohio: April 8

A fan-favorite drag queen from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is taking part in an annual walk to raise awareness for Ohioans living with HIV.

Genoa Park – 303 W. Broad St. Details. 9 a.m.

(Courtesy Photo/Equitas Health)

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers: April 8

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Rangers.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 7 p.m.

Clippers vs. Knights: Through April 9

The Columbus Clippers face the Charlotte Knights in a five-game series.

Huntington Park – 330 Huntington Park Ln. Details. Times vary.

“Into the Woods” at Short North Stage: Through April 16

Sondheim’s 1987 musical explores the intersection of several fairy tales, including “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” and “Rapunzel,” starring a former American Idol contestant.

Short North Stage – 1187 N. High St. Details. Times vary.

The cast of the Short North Stage’s production of “Into the Woods.” (Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Zmuda)

