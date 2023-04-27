COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Crew and a half-marathon Downtown to BalletMet’s first-in-a-decade “Swan Lake” and a screening of “A Princess Bride” at the Palace Theatre, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

World Ballet Series’ “Cinderella” at the Palace Theatre: April 28

A part of the World Ballet Series, Cinderella is performed live by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most celebrated fairy tale to life.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Details. 7 p.m.

BalletMet’s “Swan Lake” at the Ohio Theatre: April 28-30

On stage in central Ohio for the first time in 10 years, “Swan Lake” is one of the most recognizable ballets and follows the swan maidens’ story of temptation and tragedy as they glide to the music of Tchaikovsky.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E State St. Details. Times vary.

BalletMet’s “Swan Lake” runs from Friday to Sunday. (Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Zmuda)

BalletMet in rehearsal for “Swan Lake.” (Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Zmuda)

BalletMet in rehearsal for “Swan Lake.” (Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Zmuda)

BalletMet in rehearsal for “Swan Lake.” (Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Zmuda)

BalletMet in rehearsal for “Swan Lake.” (Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Zmuda)

Capital City Half and Quarter Marathon: April 29

An estimated 12,000 runners and walkers and 20,000 spectators will gather in downtown Columbus and participate in the Half & Quarter Marathon and 5K.

S. High and W. Town Streets. Details. 8 a.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami FC: April 29

The Columbus Crew will face the Inter Miami FC at home.

Lower.com Field – 96 Columbus Crew Way. Details. 7:30 p.m.

“The Princess Bride” screening at the Palace Theatre: April 29

Join Cary Elwes for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the film. After a screening, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never-before-shared secrets.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Details. 8 p.m.

Immersive Disney Animation

This exhibit is created in partnership with Walt Disney Animation Studios and presents the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films — from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.”

Lighthouse ArtSpace Columbus – 940 Polaris Pkwy. Details. Times vary.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.