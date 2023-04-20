COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From WWE SmackDown at the Schottenstein Center and the Columbus Clippers’ six-game series to the Ohio Bridal and Wedding Expo, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

WWE SmackDown at the Schottenstein Center: April 21

Among the multiple wrestlers that will appear in Columbus include Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Details. 7:45 p.m.

Bruce-o-rama at Kemba Live: April 21

Hosted by Bruce Campbell, Friday’s event features an interactive game show created for fans of pop culture followed by a screening of a cult favorite movie Campbell has starred in.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Details. 7 p.m.

Ohio Bridal and Wedding Expo: April 23

Find the perfect gown, DJ, photographer, reception venue, band, honeymoon destination and more.

Greater Columbus Convention Center – 400 N. High St. Details. 12:30 to 5 p.m.

“Ain’t Too Proud” at the Ohio Theatre: Through April 23

The Broadway musical following American vocal group The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is in Columbus this week.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Details. Times vary.

Clippers vs. Toledo: Through April 23

The Columbus Clippers face the Toledo Mud Hens in a six-game series.

Huntington Park – 330 Huntington Park Ln. Details. Times vary.

Seventh Son’s 10 Days of Fun: Through April 23

The brewing company is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a 10-day series of special collaborations, events and pop-ups. There’s something for everyone with food pop-ups, Family Fun Day, local bands, and more.

Seventh Son – 1101 N. 4th St. Antiques on High – 714 S. High St. Getaway Brewing – 108 N. High St. Details. Times vary.

Immersive Disney Animation

This exhibit is created in partnership with Walt Disney Animation Studios and presents the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films — from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.”

Lighthouse ArtSpace Columbus – 940 Polaris Pkwy. Details. Times vary.

