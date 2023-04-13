COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Seventh Son’s 10 Days of Fun and the Columbus Crew to “New Jack City” at the Palace Theatre, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

‘New Jack City’ at the Palace Theatre: April 13

This production transports audiences to metropolis-Harlem, New York, where they bear witness to the journey of Nino Brown, a drug lord who, when caught in the crossfires of the dangerous drug game, must decide what’s most important: friendship, money, or total domination.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Details. 7:30 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo/CAPA)

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins: April 13

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 7 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres: April 14

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Buffalo Sabres in the last game of the Jackets’ season.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 7 p.m.

‘Carmen Suite’ at the Ohio Theatre: April 14-15

Bizet’s “Carmen” has become one of the most recognizable operas in the repertoire, with famous tunes such as “Habanera” and “Séguedille.” In his Columbus Symphony solo debut, Principal Viola Karl Pedersen is performing Hector Berlioz’s “Harold in Italy,” an impressionistic story of a journey in the Italian mountains.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Details. 7:30 p.m.

Seventh Son’s 10 Days of Fun: April 14-23

The brewing company is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a 10-day series of special collaborations, events and pop-ups. There’s something for everyone with food pop-ups, Family Fun Day, local bands, and more.

Seventh Son – 1101 N. 4th St. Antiques on High – 714 S. High St. Getaway Brewing – 108 N. High St. Details. Times vary.

Columbus International Film and Animation Festival Screenings: April 15

For 71 years, the Columbus International Film and Animation Festival has gathered together filmmakers and film enthusiasts from around the globe annually.

Phoenix Theatres Lennox Town Center 24 – 777 Kinnear Rd. Details. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Crew vs. Revolution: April 15

The Columbus Crew face the New England Revolution.

Lower.com Field – 96 Columbus Crew Way. Details. 7:30 p.m.

Lucas Zelarayán #10 of the Columbus Crew reacts after scoring his second goal of the match during the first half against the DC United at Lower.com Field on March 4, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Symphony Storytime at the Ohio Theatre: April 16

Dress up as your favorite storybook character and join Associate Conductor Andrés Lopera and the musicians of the Columbus Symphony as they play the greatest hits from Tchaikovsky and other storybook heroes.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Details. 3 p.m.

‘Into the Woods’ at Short North Stage: Through April 16

Sondheim’s 1987 musical explores the intersection of several fairy tales, including “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” and “Rapunzel,” starring a former American Idol contestant.

Short North Stage – 1187 N. High St. Details. Times vary.

The cast of the Short North Stage’s production of “Into the Woods.” (Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Zmuda)

Immersive Disney Animation

This exhibit is created in partnership with Walt Disney Animation Studios and presents the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films — from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.”

Lighthouse ArtSpace Columbus – 940 Polaris Pkwy. Details. Times vary.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.