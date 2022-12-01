COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From county-music star Reba McEntire to Cirque Dreams Holidaze and the Columbus Symphony’s Holiday Pops Spectacular, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Ohio Statehouse Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting: Dec. 1

Following the tree lighting, the festival continues with arts and crafts, special performances by local choirs and dancers, mascots, complimentary cookies and more.

Ohio Statehouse – 1 Capitol Square. Details. 5:30 p.m.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze: Dec. 1-2

This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production with contemporary circus arts.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Reba McEntire: Dec. 2

Originally scheduled for Nov. 4, Reba’s show has been rescheduled to Dec. 2, with special guest Jo Dee Messina.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Holiday Pops Spectacular: Dec. 2-4

The Columbus Symphony continues its tradition with a spectacular holiday show.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Wonderment by Columbus Dance Theatre: Dec. 3

A holiday ballet inspired by Hans Christian Andersen.

Riffe Center – 77 S. High St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings: Dec. 4

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Detroit Red Wings.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 6 p.m.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker: Dec. 4

This contemporary dance spectacle is a remixed version of Tchaikovsky’s classic.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Photos with Santa: Through Dec. 24

Santa Claus is now meeting with families at Easton Town Center and Polaris Fashion Place.

Polaris – 1500 Polaris Pkwy. Details. Easton – 160 Easton Town Center. Details.

Wildlights: Through Jan. 1

Wildlights return at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with millions of LED lights. Learn more here.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W. Powell Rd. Details. 5 p.m.

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms: Through Jan. 8

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory running through the new year. Learn more here.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. Times vary.

Holiday concerts and shows

A number of concerts, performances, and shows celebrating the holiday season are taking place throughout central Ohio this December. Find additional shows here.

Holiday festivals and tree lightings

Central Ohio is kicking off the holiday season with festivals, tree-lighting ceremonies, and more. Find your local celebration here.

Holiday light displays in central Ohio

Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.