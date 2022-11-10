COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Veterans Day events to “Hairspray” at the Ohio Theatre, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Columbus Veterans Day Parade: Nov. 10

This year’s theme is “Sacrifice” and marks the first appearance of Santa Claus in central Ohio.

Downtown Columbus – Traveling from Nationwide Boulevard and High Street to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. Details. Noon.

Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show: Nov. 10

Splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they journey into the sea for the holidays.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers: Nov. 10

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Philadelphia Flyers.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Veterans Day Events: Through Nov. 11

Communities across central Ohio will be paying their respects to those who have served with events, parades and more. Find your local Veterans Day celebration here.

Photos with Santa: Starting Nov. 11

Santa Claus will meet with families at Polaris Fashion Place starting 11 a.m. this Friday.

Polaris Fashion Place – 1500 Polaris Pkwy. Details.

Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers: Nov. 12

The Ohio State Buckeyes play against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Ohio Stadium. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates. Noon.

Harvest Market at Bridge Park: Nov. 12

The market returns along Longshore Street with fall-themed finds, music and more.

Bridge Park – Longshore Street. Details. 9 a.m. to noon.

“Hairspray”: Through Nov. 13

The hit show “Hairspray” comes to the Ohio Theatre with Columbus’s own Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina West, taking the stage.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

TWIC Bazaar Benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital: Nov. 13

Get some holiday shopping and support a cause at the 100th annual TWIG Bazaar.

Ohio Expo Center Lausche Building – 717 E. 17th Ave. Details. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.