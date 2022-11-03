COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From county star Reba and comedian Kevin Hart at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony and Balletmet, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Reba: Nov. 4

Country music star Reba McEntire will make a pit stop in Columbus during her 17-city concert tour.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

“Brahms & Dvořák” by the Columbus Symphony: Nov. 4-5

The Columbus Symphony will perform works by German composer Johannes Brahms and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Jewelry Show: Nov. 4-6

This show brings wholesalers, manufacturers, and designers under one roof, offering customers a wide selection.

Ohio Expo Center, Kasich Hall B – 717 E. 17th Ave. Tickets. Times vary.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Nov. 5

The Ohio State Buckeyes play against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Ryan Field, Northwestern, Illinois. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates. Noon.

Kevin Hart: Nov. 5

Kevin Hart is bringing the second leg of his Reality Check Tour to Nationwide Arena.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Día de los Muertos Community Celebration

Guests can learn about Day of the Dead in central Ohio through various art activities, tarot readings, live music and vendors.

Columbus Museum of Art – 480 E. Board St. Register. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac: Nov. 5

A tribute concert celebrating the 45th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

“Dirty Dancing” in concert: Nov. 5

During this film-to-concert experience, “Dirty Dancing” is shown on a full-size cinema screen, with a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Balletmet’s “Dracula”: Through Nov. 5

Balletmet brings to life choreographer David Nixon’s rendition of “Dracula.”

Davidson Theatre – 77 S. High St. Tickets. Times vary.

Central Ohio Scavenger Hunt Walk For Wishes: Nov. 6

Participants will complete a scavenger hunt throughout the Columbus zoo, receive free parking and free access to the zoo for the entirety of the day.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W. Powell Rd. Register. 8:30 a.m.

Dayglow: Nov. 6

Dayglow brings the “People in Motion” tour to Columbus with special guest Ritt Momney.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.