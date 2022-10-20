COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From HighBall Halloween and the Circleville Pumpkin Show, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

The Circleville Pumpkin Show: Oct. 19-22

This festival features the largest pumpkins in Ohio, weighing more than 1,000 pounds, with parades, live entertainment, food, activities, and a Miss Pumpkin show. Learn more here.

159 E. Franklin St. Details. Times vary.

The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow: Oct. 19-23

More than 1,500 pumpkins will light the trail etched by community carvers.

Heritage Park – 60 N. Cleveland Ave. Details. Times vary.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators: Oct. 20

The Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Nashville Predators.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Caamp: Oct. 21

Caamp returns to Columbus with special guest Trampled by Turtles.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Gogol Bordello: Oct. 21

Gogol Bordello comes to Columbus with special guests Crazy and The Brains.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Oct. 22

The Ohio State Buckeyes play against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Ohio Stadium. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates. Noon.

HighBall Halloween: Oct. 22

Known as the nation’s “most elaborate Halloween party,” HighBall features live performances, a costume fashion show, cocktails, and more. NBC4’s Matt Barnes and Monica Day will host. Learn more here.

Short North Arts District – Goodale and Park Streets. Tickets. 2 to 11 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Oct. 22

The Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Turnstile: Oct. 22

Turnstile brings the “Love Connection” tour to Columbus with special guests Snail Mail.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Hamilton: Through Oct. 23

The award-winning musical “Hamilton” returns to the Ohio Theatre nearly three years after its first visit to Columbus.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

All Hallows Eve at Ohio Village: Through Oct. 29

These evenings of 1890s family fun include pumpkin carving, crafts, games, a 19th-century masquerade, and more.

Ohio Village – 800 E. 17th Ave. Details. Select Saturdays, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival: Through Oct. 29

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter, and more.

Freeman’s Farm – 6142 Lewis Center Rd. Details. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends.

Boo at the Zoo: Through Oct. 30

This family-friendly Halloween event at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium features trick-or-treating, live entertainment, pumpkin carving, and more. Take part in the celebration during select weekends in October.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 Powell Rd. Details. Times vary.

Ohio Renaissance Festival: Through Oct. 30

This 16th century village comes to life with live entertainment, food, shops, and more.

Renaissance Park – 10542 OH-73. Details. 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends.

Pumpkins Aglow: Through Oct. 30

Hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins illuminate Franklin Park Conservatory.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. Select dates, 5 to 9 p.m.

Young’s Jersey Dairy Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival: Through Oct. 30

Pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin treats, and other fall favorites.

Young’s Jersey Dairy – 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd. Details. Times vary.

Zombiezi Bay: Through Oct. 31

Explore four haunted horses, two scare zones, six rides, and more.

Zoombezi Bay – 4850 Powell Rd. Tickets. Times vary.

