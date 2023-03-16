COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Taylor Tomlinson at the Palace Theatre to the Columbus Symphony at the Ohio Theatre and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Blippi – The Wonderful World Tour: March 16

Learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.

Mershon Auditorium – 1871 N. High St. Details. 6 p.m.

Women in the Workplace – How Much Has Changed Over the Years: March 16

This presentation features recorded women’s experiences in the workplace, allowing the audience to learn what has been discovered through interviews and how those experiences compare with women’s experiences over time.

Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor – 151 W. Wood St. Details. 6 to 7 p.m.

Taylor Tomlinson at the Palace Theatre: March 16 and 17

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is performing twice in Columbus.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Details. 7 p.m.

Columbus St. Patrick’s Day Parade: March 17

The annual parade is sponsored by the Shamrock Club of Columbus and steps off from Washington Boulevard and Broad Street, and ends at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Details. 11:45 a.m.

Variations on Nutcracker Suite by the Columbus Symphony: March 17-19

Featuring the works of prize-winning African American composer and conductor Julia Perry.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Details. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.

PBJ and Jazz – Celebrating Women’s History Month: March 18

Celebrating Women’s History Month, the We Create Jazz Ensemble brings together some of Ohio’s brightest female jazz musicians for a PBJ and Jazz concert.

Club Lincoln – 769 E. Long St. Details. 10 and 11:30 a.m.

