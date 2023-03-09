COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From musician Bruce Springsteen and country singer Blake Shelton at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Brew Festival, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Bruce Springsteen at Nationwide Arena: March 9

The 73-year-old musician is performing in Columbus with the E Street Brand.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 7:30 p.m.

Leanne Morgan at the Palace Theatre: March 10

Comedian Leanne Morgan is performing one show in Columbus.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Details. 7 p.m.

Blake Shelton at Nationwide Arena: March 10

Blake Shelton performs on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)

The country music singer is performing in Columbus with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 7 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin: March 11

Saturday’s festivities begin with a pancake breakfast followed by an Inflation Celebration to see the parade’s giant inflatables come to life. The parade steps off at 11 a.m.

Historic Dublin – 1 W. Bridge St. Details. 7 a.m.

Columbus Brew Festival: March 11

Saturday’s festival features more than 50 breweries, 150 beers and museum access.

COSI – 33 W. Broad St. Details. 8 to 11 p.m.

SoupFest: March 11

The festival is back for a sixth year with more than 40 soups and a lineup of live music.

Valley Dale Ballroom – 1590 Sunbury Rd. Details. 1 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Blues: March 11

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the St. Louis Blues.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 7 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo/CAPA)

Beetlejuice at the Ohio Theatre: Through March 12

Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film, this musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Details. Times vary.

How to celebrate Women’s History Month in central Ohio

Live shows, documentary screenings, workshops, donation drives and more are popping up across central Ohio this March in celebration of Women’s History Month. Find an event near you here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.