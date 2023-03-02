COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From country singer Carrie Underwood live at Nationwide Arena to The Arnold Sports Festival and the Columbus Crew, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

“She Did That” Documentary Night: March 2

The Ohio State undergraduate Business Women’s Association is hosting a screening of the 2019 documentary “She Did That.” The film follows the pursuits of Black women and their entrepreneurship journeys to raise the glass ceiling.

Hitchcock Hall – 2070 Neil Ave. Details. 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Arnold Classic Champion William Bonac with Gov Arnold Schwarzenegger. (Courtesy Photo/Dave Emery)

Arnold Sports Festival: March 2-5

The festival features the world’s best physique and strength sports, bringing together over 10,000 athletes and more than 100,000 visitors from more than 80 countries to Columbus.

Greater Columbus Convention Center – 400 N. High St. Details.

“Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance” Screening and Director Q&A: March 3

Filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin will be joining the center for a screening of “Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance” followed by a post-screening Q&A.

Wexner Center for the Arts – 1871 N High St. Details. 7 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Kraken: March 3

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Seattle Kraken.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 7 p.m.

The Columbus Symphony presents “Mahler Symphony No. 9”: March 3-4

Join Music Director Rossen Milanov for a pre-concert talk starting at 6:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Details. 7:30 p.m.

“The Sound of Music” by the Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital: March 3-5

This family-friendly production benefits the Hospice and Palliative Care Programs at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Details.

Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United: March 4

The Columbus Crew face D.C. United.

Lower.com Field – 96 Columbus Crew Way. Details. 7:30 p.m.

Carrie Underwood in concert: March 4

Underwood is performing in Columbus with special guest Jimmie Allen.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 7:30 p.m.

Courage to Lead – Visionary Servicewomen: March 4

U.S. Army Veteran Carlandra Moss and U.S. Coast Guard Reservist Kim Guedry are speaking on their challenges, victories and achievements across different branches of service and how they continue to make an impact in their communities today.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum – 300 W. Broad St. Details. 11 a.m.

How to celebrate Women’s History Month in central Ohio

Live shows, documentary screenings, workshops, donation drives and more are popping up across central Ohio this March in celebration of Women’s History Month. Find an event near you here.



