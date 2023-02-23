COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From a returning exhibition at Franklin Park Conservatory to the next chapter of the Columbus Symphony’s Harry Potter film concert series, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild: Feb. 23

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Minnesota Wild.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo/CineConcerts)

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” in concert: Feb. 24 and 25

The next chapter of the Harry Potter film concert series is in central Ohio this weekend, performing the entire score live while the film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Details. 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Unity – The 45th African American Heritage Festival: Feb. 24-March 4

This festival features talent and poetry showcases, cultural awareness programs, and the annual Gospel Fest.

Ohio State University. Details. Times vary.

Blue Jackets vs. Oilers: Feb. 25

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Edmonton Oilers.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 12:30 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory)

“Blooms and Butterflies” at Franklin Park Conservatory: Opening Feb. 25

Franklin Park Conservatory’s annual exhibition, “Blooms and Butterflies,” is returning with various butterflies from around the world inside the largest indoor biome at the conservatory.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details.

“As a Matter of Black” film screening: Feb. 26

The film is a documentary following the work of local artists during a time of civil unrest. After, filmmaker Donte Woods-Spikes will lead a discussion with artists featured in the documentary.

Ohio History Center – 800 E. 17th Ave. Details.

Where to celebrate Black History Month in central Ohio

From the Columbus Museum of Art and the Gateway Film Center, many organizations are hosting events celebrating Black History Month. Find an event near you here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.