COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Hamilton” at the Ohio Theatre to the Columbus Italian Festival downtown, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Iliza Shlesinger: Oct. 7

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger brings her “Back in Action” tour to Columbus.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival: Oct. 7

The 5th annual Mac and Cheese Festival features samples from favorite central Ohio restaurants.

Easton Town Center – 160 Easton Town Center. Details. 4 to 8 p.m.

Declan McKenna: Oct. 7

Declan McKenna brings his “Zeros” tour to Columbus, with special guest Annie DiRusso.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Columbus Italian Festival: Oct. 7-9

The Columbus Italian Festival returns with live entertainment, food, shopping, and more.

168 E. Lincoln St. Details. Times vary.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans: Oct. 8

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Spartans in OSU’s first away game of the season.

Follow NBC4 Sports for updates. 4 p.m.

Columbus Brewing Company Market Weekend: Oct. 8-9

Columbus Brewing Co. is hosting its third and final Market Weekend featuring more than 70 vendors, food, family-friendly activities, and more.

Columbus Brewing Co. – 2555 Harrison Rd. Details. Times vary.

The Who: Oct. 9

The Who brings its “The Who Hits Back” tout to Columbus.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

“Hamilton:” Through Oct. 23

The award-winning musical “Hamilton” returns to the Ohio Theatre nearly three years after its first visit to Columbus.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival: Through Oct. 29

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter, and more.

Freeman’s Farm – 6142 Lewis Center Rd. Details. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends.

Young’s Jersey Dairy Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival: Through Oct. 30

Pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin treats, and other fall favorites.

Young’s Jersey Dairy – 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd. Details. Times vary.

Ohio Renaissance Festival: Through Oct. 30

This 16th century village comes to life with live entertainment, food, shops, and more.

Renaissance Park – 10542 OH-73. Details. 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends.

Orchards open for apple picking in central Ohio

Fall is here and central Ohio orchards are welcoming guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes, and much more. View the full list here.

