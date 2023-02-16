COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From singer Vance Joy and comedian Fortune Feimster to the Columbus Symphony and bull riding at Nationwide Arena, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Black History Festival: Feb. 15 to 18

A week-long celebration transforming the Renaissance Hotel in Downtown into a hub of cultural exchange across the African diaspora.

Renaissance Hotel – 50 N. 3rd St. Details. Times vary.

Blue Jackets vs. Jets: Feb. 16

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Winnipeg Jets.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Vance Joy performs during the 2022 ARIA Awards at The Hordern Pavilion on November 24, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brittany Long/Getty Images)

Vance Joy’s “In Our Own Sweet Time” tour: Feb. 17

Joy is performing in Columbus with special guest Jack Botts.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

The Columbus Symphony presents Schubert Symphony No. 4,’Tragic:’ Feb. 17-18

Composed in 1938 and premiered in 1940, Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3 was commissioned during the height of the Great Depression.

Ohio Theatre – 38 E. State St. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

The Tea Room: Feb. 18

The Tea Room is a contemporary look at an African American Tea Ceremony that began in the mid-19th century. Designed to create an environment of unity and empowerment, the Tea Room will be a forum to learn about African American culture.

Ohio History Center – 800 E. 17th Ave. Details.

World’s Toughest Rodeo: Feb. 18

The rodeo will spotlight bull riding, saddle bronc riding and a winner-takes-all showdown round and women’s barrel racing.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Fortune Feimster attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Fortune Feimster’s “Live Laugh Love” Tour: Feb. 18

Comedian Fortune Feimster is in Columbus for one performance.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7 p.m.

“The Spongebob Musical:” Through Feb. 19

Columbus Children’s Theatre production of “The Spongebob Musical” is kicking off this weekend.

Lincoln Theatre – 769 E. Long St. Tickets. Times vary.

From the Columbus Museum of Art and the Gateway Film Center, many organizations are hosting events celebrating Black History Month. Find an event near you here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.