COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Blue Jackets and comedy shows at the Funny Bone to BalletMet and the Columbus Children’s Theatre, here are things to do this weekend.

QPOC by Kaleidoscope Youth Center: Feb. 9

The center is hosting activities through its Queer People of Color group for youth ages 12 to 20. The discussion and peer group is a space for queer and trans youth of color to gather and share their experience.

Kaleidoscope Youth Center – 603 E. Town St. Details. 5 p.m.

Mitchell Tenpenny’s “This is the Heavy” tour: Feb. 10

Country pop singer Mitchell Tenpenny is coming to Columbus with special guest Tyler Braden.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs: Feb. 10

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Anthony Rodia at the Funny Bone: Feb. 10 and 11

Comedian Anthony Rodia is coming to Columbus for three performances.

Funny Bone – 145 Easton Town Center. Tickets. Times vary.

BalletMet’s “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz”: Feb. 10-12

The ballet inspired by the events after 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz” is returning to Columbus this weekend for six performances.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Details. Times vary.

“The Spongebob Musical”: Feb. 10-19

Columbus Children’s Theatre production of “The Spongebob Musical” is kicking off this weekend.

Lincoln Theatre – 769 E. Long St. Tickets. Times vary.

Columbus Cultural Orchestra: Feb. 12

This pop-up concert featuring the Columbus Cultural Orchestra honors Black history.

Columbus Museum of Art – 480 E. Board St. Details. 2 to 3:30 p.m.

