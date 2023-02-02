COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedians Adam Sandler and Jay Leno to singer Parker McCollum, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Parker McCollum: Feb. 2

Country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum is performing in Columbus.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7: 30 p.m.

Jay Leno: Feb. 3

Leno is appearing in New Albany for a nearly sold-out show.

McCoy Center for the Arts – 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd. Tickets. 8 p.m.

An Evening With Lotus: Feb. 3

The band Lotus is performing in Columbus.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Dvořák’s New World: Feb. 3 and 4

Guest violinist Aubree Oliverson is performing Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Jay Pharoah: Feb. 3 and 4

Comedian Jay Pharoah is performing five shows in Columbus.

Funny Bone – 145 Easton Town Center. Tickets. Times vary.

“Black Boys” film screening: Feb. 4

Following a screening of the 2020 film “Black Boys,” the YMCA of Central Ohio is hosting a panel discussion with community leaders.

Lincoln Theatre – 769 E. Long St. Details. 11 a.m.

More than Clothing – The Triple Nickel Story: Feb. 4

Join the National Veterans Memorial and Museum for the “Rally Point” series showcasing veteran entrepreneurs.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum – 300 W. Broad St. Details. 11 a.m.

Ohio Wild Weekend: Feb. 4 and 5

Central Ohioans can learn more about the plants and animals that call the Buckeye State home.

Ohio History Center – 800 E. 17th Ave. Details. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adam Sandler: Feb. 7

The comedian extended his “Adam Sandler Live” tour to eleven cities, including Columbus.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Where to celebrate Black History Month in central Ohio

From the Columbus Museum of Art and the Gateway Film Center, many organizations are hosting events celebrating Black History Month. Find an event near you here.

