COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28

Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy and pretzels. Learn more here.

Municipal Light Plant – 555 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. Times vary.

Columbus Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival: Jan. 28

Festival-goers can sip on unlimited wine and whiskey, and sample cupcakes, cookies, cakes, candies, Macarons, cake pops, chocolates, popcorn, donuts and more.

COSI – 333 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7 to 11 p.m.

Cavani String Quartet: Jan. 28

Presented by Chamber Music Columbus, this concert features soprano Louise Toppin and a new piece by Columbus composer Mark Lomax II, “A Prayer for Love.”

Southern Theatre – 21 E. Main St. Tickets. 4 p.m.

Winter Jam ’23: Jan. 28

Featuring We The Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, Francesca Battistelli and more.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Columbus Golf and Travel Show: Jan. 28-29

In addition to deals on golf clubs, equipment, accessories and travel opportunities, this show has a host of interactive activities and competitions.

Ohio Expo Center – 717 E. 17th Ave. Tickets. Times vary.

Disney On Ice presents “Let’s Celebrate”: Through Jan. 29

“Let’s Celebrate” follows “Mouse’ter of Ceremonies” Mickey Mouse as he leads a parade of more than 50 characters, including Minnie Mouse, Donald Ducky, Goofy, and an ensemble of Disney princesses. Learn more here.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. Times vary.

614 Restaurant Week: Through Jan. 29

614 Restaurant Week is back with more than 100 restaurants showcasing menu favorites or new creations for a discounted price. Learn more here.

Various restaurants. Details.

Six The Musical: Through Jan. 29

Selling out seven performances at the Ohio Theatre, this Broadway musical follows the six wives of Henry VIII who take to the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak.

Ohio Theatre – 38 E. State St. Details. Times vary.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.