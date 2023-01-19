COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Winter Beerfest and Jurassic Quest to the Blue Jackets, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Blue Jackets vs. Ducks: Jan. 19

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Anaheim Ducks.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Dre Peace: A Clever Affair: Jan. 20

Columbus-based musician Dre Peace and his band “Wierfield Place” plan to dazzle listeners with an “avant-garde” fusion of jazz, funk, and indie genres. Talisha Holmes Ensemble will open the event.

Lincoln Theatre – 769 E. Long St. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Jurassic Quest: Jan. 20-22

Jurassic Quest offers families and dinosaur fans of all ages the chance to get up close and personal with life-sized, animated dinosaurs. Learn more here.

Bricker Building at the Ohio Expo Center – 717 E. 17th Ave. Tickets. Times vary.

Columbus Woodworking Show: Jan. 20-22

Expert craftsmen and local guilds will descend on Columbus for a weekend of woodworking exhibitions, demonstrations, and camaraderie.

Voinovich Livestock and Trade Center at the Ohio Expo Center – 717 E. 17th Ave. Tickets. Times vary.

Columbus Winter Beerfest: Jan. 21

More than 300 local, regional, and hard-to-find craft beers from more than 100 breweries will be ready to sample with live music, karaoke, and a silent disco. Learn more here.

Greater Columbus Convention Center – 400 N. High St. Tickets. 1 and 7:30 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Sharks: Jan. 21

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the San Jose Sharks.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Zachariah’s Red Eye Reunion: Jan. 21

Featuring special guest McGuffey Lane.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Columbus Gun Show: Jan. 21-22

Firearm enthusiasts can view, buy, trade, and sell guns and ammunition at the weekend-long show hosted by C&E Gun Shows.

Lausche Building at the Ohio Expo Center – 717 E. 17th Ave. Tickets. Times vary.

Beethoven, Mozart and Haydn: Jan. 20-22

The Columbus Symphony will play selected works of three famous composers from the classical period, each piece with unique motifs and musical elements.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.