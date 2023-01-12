COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Symphony’s tribute to Aretha Franklin to more than a million bricks on display at Brick Fest Live, there’s no shortage of things to do this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in central Ohio.
Black Jackets vs. Hurricanes: Jan. 12
The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Carolina Hurricanes.
Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.
Godfrey at the Funny Bone: Jan. 13-15
Comedian Godfrey is performing five shows this weekend.
Funny Bone – 145 Easton Town Center. Tickets. Times vary.
Ohio RV and Boat Show: Through Jan. 14
The annual show showcases what is new in the camping, boating and outdoor enthusiasts’ industries. Learn more here.
Ohio Expo Center – 717 E. 17th Ave. Tickets. Times vary.
Great Train Show: Jan. 14-15
View more than 30 exhibitors, operating models on display, attend workshops and browse more than 200 tables of trains for sale.
Ohio Expo Center – 717 E. 17th Ave. Tickets. Times vary.
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: Jan. 14
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is saluting the Queen of Soul with a tribute concert this weekend. Learn more here.
Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. 8 p.m.
Brick Fest Live: Jan. 14-15
More than a million bricks on display, Brick Fest features life-size models, interactive exhibits, Lego merchandise and more.
Greater Columbus Convention Center – 400 N. High St. Tickets. Times vary.
Columbus Zoo Martin Luther King Jr. Community Donation: Jan. 16
The Columbus zoo is honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by donating a portion of proceeds to the Central Ohio branch of the NAACP in honor of Dr. King’s work. With each paid admission, $1 will be donated on January 16, 2023 during Zoo operating hours.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W Powell Rd. Details. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dublin Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Service Series: Jan. 16
Dublin is hosting a behavioral health impact talk and service project with Dublin’s senior living facilities to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Dublin Community Recreation Center – 5600 Post Rd. Register. 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Blue Jackets vs. Rangers: Jan. 16
The Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Rangers.
Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.
For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.