From the Blue Jackets to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, there are no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals: Jan. 5

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Washington Capitals.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

The Columbus Symphony’s Winter Festival: Jan. 6 and 7

The Columbus Symphony’s Masterworks Season is continuing this weekend with performances featuring a Bulgarian violinist. Learn more here.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Arnez J. at the Funny Bone: Jan. 6-8

Comedian Arnez J. is performing five shows this weekend.

Funny Bone – 145 Easton Town Center. Tickets. Times vary.

Columbus Building and Renovation Expo: Jan. 6-8

Featuring exhibits, demonstrations, and cost-effective home renovation ideas.

Ohio Expo Center’s Kasich Hall – 717 E. 17th Ave. Tickets. Times vary.

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes: Jan. 7

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 4 p.m.

Short North Gallery Hop: Jan. 7

On the first Saturday of every month, visitors converge on High Street for new gallery exhibitions, street performers, artisan vendors, special events, and food throughout the district.

High Street in the Short North Arts District. Details. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Columbus Wedding Show by A Bridal Affair: Jan. 8

This free event includes gift cards for attendees, $10,000 worth of certificates, and numerous wedding planning professionals.

Marriott Columbus Northwest – 5606 Paul Blazer Pkwy. Reservations. 11 a.m.

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms: Through Jan. 8

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory running through the new year. Learn more here.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. Times vary.

