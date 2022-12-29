COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From New Year’s Eve celebrations to comedians Jeff Dunham and Dave Chappelle, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

New Year’s Eve celebrations and events in central Ohio

Celebrations across the city of Columbus are ringing in the new year on Dec. 31 with champagne, live music, and more. Find an event near you here.

Jeff Dunham | Still Not Canceled: Dec. 30

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings his “Still Not Canceled” tour to Columbus.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Zoo Year’s Eve at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Dec. 31

Join the Columbus zoo for the first-ever Zoo Year’s Eve daytime celebration.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W Powell Rd. Details. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks: Dec. 31

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 1 p.m.

Dale Jones: Dec. 31

Ring in 2023 with “Last Comic Standing” semifinalist Dale Jones.

Funny Bone – 145 Easton Town Center. Tickets. 7:30 and 10 p.m.

Dave Chappelle | In Your Dreams: Dec. 31

Comedian Dave Chappelle is performing on New Year’s Eve as part of his “In Your Dreams” tour. Learn more here.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Drive Tickets. 9:30 p.m.

Community Day at Franklin Park Conservatory: Jan. 1

On the first Sunday of every month, residents of Columbus and Franklin County receive free admission.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wildlights: Through Jan. 1

Wildlights return at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with millions of LED lights. Learn more here.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W. Powell Rd. Details. 5 p.m.

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms: Through Jan. 8

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory running through the new year. Learn more here.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. Times vary.

Holiday light displays in central Ohio

View holiday displays across central Ohio before glowing away for the season. Find your local lights here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.