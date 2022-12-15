COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17

A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m.

“Beaus and Belles” by the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus: Dec. 17-18

The chorus will be performing traditional and popular holiday music.

Riffe Center’s Davidson Theatre – 77 S. High St. Tickets. Times vary.

Elf The Musical: Through Dec. 18

The 2003 movie comes to life in this touring production. Learn more here.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. Times vary.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars: Dec. 19

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Dallas Stars.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

“The Nutcracker:” Through Dec. 24

The holiday tradition attracting thousands of central Ohioans returns this week, featuring more than 180 Columbus dance students. Learn more here.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Photos with Santa: Through Dec. 24

Santa Claus is now meeting with families at Easton Town Center and Polaris Fashion Place.

Polaris – 1500 Polaris Pkwy. Details. Easton – 160 Easton Town Center. Details.

Wildlights: Through Jan. 1

Wildlights return at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with millions of LED lights. Learn more here.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W. Powell Rd. Details. 5 p.m.

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms: Through Jan. 8

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory running through the new year. Learn more here.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. Times vary.

