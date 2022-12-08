COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Andrea Bocelli and the Blue Jackets to “The Nutcracker,” there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Andrea Bocelli: Dec. 8

Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli will be stopping in Columbus as part of 11 new stops during his tour. Learn more here.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames: Dec. 9

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Calgary Flames.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

CD92.9 FM Holiday Show: Dec. 9

Featuring FOALS, Inner Wave, Glove, and Momma.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour: Dec. 10

With Special Guests Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui, and Rebecca Jade

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings: Dec. 11

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Los Angeles Kings.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 6 p.m.

‘The Nutcracker’: Through Dec. 24

The holiday tradition attracting thousands of central Ohioans returns this week, featuring more than 180 Columbus dance students. Learn more here.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Photos with Santa: Through Dec. 24

Santa Claus is now meeting with families at Easton Town Center and Polaris Fashion Place.

Polaris – 1500 Polaris Pkwy. Details. Easton – 160 Easton Town Center. Details.

Wildlights: Through Jan. 1

Wildlights return at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with millions of LED lights. Learn more here.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W. Powell Rd. Details. 5 p.m.

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms: Through Jan. 8

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory running through the new year. Learn more here.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. Times vary.

Holiday concerts and shows

A number of concerts, performances, and shows celebrating the holiday season are taking place throughout central Ohio this December. Find additional shows here.

Holiday light displays in central Ohio

Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.