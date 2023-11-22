COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “A Christmas Carol” at the Ohio Theatre to Christmas tree lightings and holiday festivals, here are things to see and do this Thanksgiving weekend in central Ohio.
‘A Christmas Carol’
Ohio Theatre from Friday through Sunday
- CAPA, in collaboration with Short North Stage, is bringing to life a brand-new, original production of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol,” on the Ohio Theatre stage for Thanksgiving weekend.
‘Kinky Boots’
Short North Stage on Friday through Dec. 31
- “Kinky Boots” is a Tony-winning hit with a score by Cyndi Lauper and book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. The musical tells the story of Charlie Price who, in an effort to save his family’s shoe factory, teams up with the fabulous entertainer Lola.
Ohio State University vs. Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Stadium at noon on Saturday
- The Ohio State Buckeyes continue their season against the Michigan Wolverines. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates.
Worthington Tree Illumination
Village Green at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday
- Come out on the Southeast Village Green to see Santa, enjoy some hot chocolate, and get in the holiday spirit with the rest of your community.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Monday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Boston Bruins.
Conservatory Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory through Jan. 7, 2024
- Explore captivating new displays, including mesmerizing lights synchronized with holiday melodies, immersive light installations, outdoor illuminated games, a lively dance celebration, and a retreat to festive igloos for an assortment of tabletop games.
Wildlights
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium through Jan. 7, 2024
- A central Ohio holiday tradition, Wildlights has returned to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate its 35th anniversary with millions of LED lights.
What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving?
- Many central Ohio stores and restaurants are closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, while a few businesses are open with varying hours. Find which retailers are open or closed here.
Holiday festivals and tree lightings
- Central Ohio is kicking off the holiday season with festivals, tree-lighting ceremonies and more. Find a celebration near you here.
Top winter concerts and events
- Winter is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a cappella group Pentatonix and “The Nutcracker,” along with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Company” at the Ohio Theatre.
Holiday light displays
- Light displays are coming to life as the holiday season kicks off in central Ohio. Find a display near you here.
For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.