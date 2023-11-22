COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “A Christmas Carol” at the Ohio Theatre to Christmas tree lightings and holiday festivals, here are things to see and do this Thanksgiving weekend in central Ohio.

Ohio Theatre from Friday through Sunday

CAPA, in collaboration with Short North Stage, is bringing to life a brand-new, original production of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol,” on the Ohio Theatre stage for Thanksgiving weekend.

(Courtesy Photo/CAPA)

Short North Stage on Friday through Dec. 31

“Kinky Boots” is a Tony-winning hit with a score by Cyndi Lauper and book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. The musical tells the story of Charlie Price who, in an effort to save his family’s shoe factory, teams up with the fabulous entertainer Lola.

(Courtesy Photo/Short North Stage)

Michigan Stadium at noon on Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes continue their season against the Michigan Wolverines. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates.

Village Green at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday

Come out on the Southeast Village Green to see Santa, enjoy some hot chocolate, and get in the holiday spirit with the rest of your community.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Monday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Boston Bruins.

Franklin Park Conservatory through Jan. 7, 2024

Explore captivating new displays, including mesmerizing lights synchronized with holiday melodies, immersive light installations, outdoor illuminated games, a lively dance celebration, and a retreat to festive igloos for an assortment of tabletop games.

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory)

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory)

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium through Jan. 7, 2024

A central Ohio holiday tradition, Wildlights has returned to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate its 35th anniversary with millions of LED lights.

Many central Ohio stores and restaurants are closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, while a few businesses are open with varying hours. Find which retailers are open or closed here.

Central Ohio is kicking off the holiday season with festivals, tree-lighting ceremonies and more. Find a celebration near you here.

Winter is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a cappella group Pentatonix and “The Nutcracker,” along with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Company” at the Ohio Theatre.

Light displays are coming to life as the holiday season kicks off in central Ohio. Find a display near you here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.