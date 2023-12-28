COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena to New Year’s Eve celebrations and restaurant specials, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Nationwide Arena at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday
- The multi-platinum, progressive rock group is performing a new and larger presentation of its “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve”
‘Kinky Boots’
Short North Stage through Dec. 31
- “Kinky Boots” is a Tony-winning hit with a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. The musical tells the story of Charlie Price who, in an effort to save his family’s shoe factory, teams up with the fabulous entertainer Lola.
New Year’s Eve celebrations, restaurant specials
- Celebrations across central Ohio are ringing in the new year on Dec. 31 with champagne, live music and more. Find an event near you here.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Tuesday
- Columbus Blue Jackets face the Boston Bruins.
‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’
Ohio Theatre on Tuesday through Jan. 14
- Winner of 10 Tony Awards including best musical, “Moulin Rouge” opens on Tuesday at the Ohio Theatre with 16 performances through Jan. 14. Director Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical that features many of the iconic songs from the movie and several recent hits.
Conservatory Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory through Jan. 7, 2024
- Explore captivating new displays, including mesmerizing lights synchronized with holiday melodies, immersive light installations, outdoor illuminated games, a lively dance celebration, and a retreat to festive igloos for an assortment of tabletop games.
Wildlights
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium through Jan. 7, 2024
- A central Ohio holiday tradition, Wildlights has returned to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate its 35th anniversary with millions of LED lights.
Top winter concerts and events
- Winter is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a cappella group Pentatonix and “The Nutcracker,” along with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Company” at the Ohio Theatre.
