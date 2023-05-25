COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Buckeye Country Superfest and the Ohio Black Expo to Memorial Day parades, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Citywide at various times

Cities, towns and organizations across central Ohio are hosting parades and events for Memorial Day, honoring the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces.

Huntington Park at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The Columbus Clippers face the Indianapolis Indians in a six-game series.

Greater Columbus Convention Center and Genoa Park at various times from Thursday to Sunday.

The fest kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday, including a business conference, youth summit, golf classic and a networking happy hour. The family-friendly event aims to engage Ohio’s 1.7 million Black residents and raise funds for year-round programs and scholarships.

Ohio Stadium at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday

George Straight is headlining the show and will be joined by Chris Stapleton. Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders also will be among the featured acts.

Franklin Park 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

This annual event with more than 100,000 visitors promotes the importance of cultural diversity by showcasing Asian heritage and features dragon boat racing.

Short North Stage at various times through May 28

The prohibition-era tale based on Joseph Moncure March’s 1928 narrative poem of the same name is kicking off a three-weekend run on Thursday.

