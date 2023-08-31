COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Greek Festival and the Obetz Zucchini Fest to the Ohio Renaissance Festival and Ohio State Buckeyes’ first game of the season, here are things to see and do this Labor Day weekend in central Ohio.
Columbus Greek Festival
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday
- The festival is returning this weekend, marking 50 years of celebrating the culture and ancestry of Greece. Festivalgoers will get an authentic taste of Grecian culture, with handmade food, pastries, live dance and music, cathedral tours and more.
Obetz Zucchini Fest
Fortress Obetz 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Monday
- The Obetz Zucchini Fest is a free, family-friendly festival with vendors, games, live entertainment and more.
Ohio State University vs. Indiana University
Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday
- The Ohio State Buckeyes open their season against the Indiana University Hoosiers. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates.
Ohio Renaissance Festival
Renaissance Park from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- This 16th-century village comes to life with live entertainment, food, shops and more.
Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival
Northam Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday
- Since 1966, Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival has celebrated and shared the arts with the community. Around 120 artists will be there who work in a variety of media including paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, sculptures and mixed media.
