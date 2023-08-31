COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Greek Festival and the Obetz Zucchini Fest to the Ohio Renaissance Festival and Ohio State Buckeyes’ first game of the season, here are things to see and do this Labor Day weekend in central Ohio.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

The festival is returning this weekend, marking 50 years of celebrating the culture and ancestry of Greece. Festivalgoers will get an authentic taste of Grecian culture, with handmade food, pastries, live dance and music, cathedral tours and more.

Greek folk dancers will perform in traditional dress throughout the weekend. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Greek Festival)

Baklava is a must-do treat for visitors at the festival this weekend. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Greek Festival)

Greek folk dancers will perform in traditional dress throughout the weekend. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Greek Festival)

Spanakopita, a blend of spinach and cheese wrapped in a buttered dough. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Greek Festival)

Greek folk dancers will perform in traditional dress throughout the weekend. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Greek Festival)

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral will be open for tours throughout the weekend. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Greek Festival)

Fortress Obetz 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Monday

The Obetz Zucchini Fest is a free, family-friendly festival with vendors, games, live entertainment and more.

Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes open their season against the Indiana University Hoosiers. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates.

Renaissance Park from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday

This 16th-century village comes to life with live entertainment, food, shops and more.

Northam Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Since 1966, Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival has celebrated and shared the arts with the community. Around 120 artists will be there who work in a variety of media including paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, sculptures and mixed media.

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.

County fair season continues this weekend in central Ohio with the Noble and Morrow county fairs.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.