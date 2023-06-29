COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Red, White & BOOM! to the Columbus Symphony’s Patriotic Pops, here are things to see and do this July 4th weekend in central Ohio.
CAPA Summer Movie Series
Ohio Theatre on Thursday through Sunday
- The series is hosting a viewing of “The Thin Man” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Fright Nite Friday with Fritz! featuring “The Lost Boys” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and “To Kill a Mockingbird” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Zac Brown Band
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday
- The group will kick off its “From the Fire Tour” at Nationwide Arena with special guest King Calaway.
Bluey’s Big Play
Palace Theatre at 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday
- Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.
Picnic with the Pops: Patriotic Pops
Columbus Commons on Saturday
- The Columbus Symphony continues its July 4th celebration with Patriotic Pops and Soul featuring Tamika Lawrence and Worship and Praise Chorale.
Red, White & BOOM!
Battelle Riverfront Park, Bicentennial Park and McFerson Commons Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday
- The largest Independence Day celebration in the Midwest, attracting more than 400,000 people annually to downtown Columbus.
Central Ohio Symphony July 4th Concert
Ohio Wesleyan University on Tuesday
- The Central Ohio Symphony will perform its traditional outdoor concert, with fireworks to cap the day.
