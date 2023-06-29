COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Red, White & BOOM! to the Columbus Symphony’s Patriotic Pops, here are things to see and do this July 4th weekend in central Ohio.

Ohio Theatre on Thursday through Sunday

The series is hosting a viewing of “The Thin Man” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Fright Nite Friday with Fritz! featuring “The Lost Boys” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and “To Kill a Mockingbird” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday

The group will kick off its “From the Fire Tour” at Nationwide Arena with special guest King Calaway.

Palace Theatre at 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday

Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Columbus Commons on Saturday

The Columbus Symphony continues its July 4th celebration with Patriotic Pops and Soul featuring Tamika Lawrence and Worship and Praise Chorale.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Symphony)

Battelle Riverfront Park, Bicentennial Park and McFerson Commons Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday

The largest Independence Day celebration in the Midwest, attracting more than 400,000 people annually to downtown Columbus.

Ohio Wesleyan University on Tuesday

The Central Ohio Symphony will perform its traditional outdoor concert, with fireworks to cap the day.

