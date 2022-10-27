COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Boo at the Zoo and Pumpkins Aglow to local Halloween festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio

Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night. Find your local trick-or-treat time here.

Haunted Village: Oct. 27

Fun for all ages featuring ghost tours, hayrides, trick-or-treating, and more.

Olde Pickerington Village – 89 N. Center St. Details. 6 to 8 p.m.

Howl-0-Ween with Ohio Wildlife Center: Oct. 27

Collect sweet treats while learning about Ohio’s native wildlife on the 20-acre property.

Ohio Wildlife Center – 9000 Dublin Rd. Details. 5 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Oct. 28

The Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Boston Bruins.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Great Gahanna Goblin Fest: Oct. 28

This event includes fall activities, Trick or Treat, light shows, live entertainment, and more.

Academy Park – 1201 Cherry Bottom Rd. Details. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Halloween on the Green: Oct. 28

Worthington’s Trick or Treat on the Green with spooky activities and live entertainment for the whole family.

Village Green – State Route 161 and High St. Details. 6 to 8 p.m.

“Ghostbusters” with the Columbus Symphony: Oct. 28

Watch the 1984 “Ghostbusters” with the score played live to film by the Columbus Symphony.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

The Columbus R&B Music Experience: Oct. 29

Featuring Tamar Braxton, Tevin Campbell, Dru Hill, and more.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Lions: Oct. 29

The Ohio State Buckeyes play against the Penn State Lions.

Beaver Stadium, State College, Pennsylvania. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates. Noon.

Grove City Boo off Broadway: Oct. 29

This family-friendly event includes a costume contest, Trick or Treat from area business owners and enjoy other spooky entertainment.

Town Center Park – 3359 Park St. Details. Noon to 4 p.m.

Scarysville in Uptown Marysville: Oct. 29

Children are invited to dress up in their costumes and visit Uptown merchants for candy and other Halloween goodies.

Uptown Marysville. Details. 10 a.m. to noon.

All Hallows Eve at Ohio Village: Through Oct. 29

These evenings of 1890s family fun include pumpkin carving, crafts, games, a 19th-century masquerade, and more.

Ohio Village – 800 E. 17th Ave. Details. Select Saturdays, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival: Through Oct. 29

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter, and more.

Freeman’s Farm – 6142 Lewis Center Rd. Details. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends.

Boo at the Zoo: Through Oct. 30

This family-friendly Halloween event at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium features trick-or-treating, live entertainment, pumpkin carving, and more. Take part in the celebration during select weekends in October.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 Powell Rd. Details. Times vary.

Ohio Renaissance Festival: Through Oct. 30

This 16th-century village comes to life with live entertainment, food, shops, and more.

Renaissance Park – 10542 OH-73. Details. 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends.

Pumpkins Aglow: Through Oct. 30

Hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins illuminate Franklin Park Conservatory.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. Select dates, 5 to 9 p.m.

Young’s Jersey Dairy Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival: Through Oct. 30

Pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin treats, and other fall favorites.

Young’s Jersey Dairy – 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd. Details. Times vary.

Zombiezi Bay: Through Oct. 31

Explore four haunted horses, two scare zones, six rides, and more.

Zoombezi Bay – 4850 Powell Rd. Tickets. Times vary.

