COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Black Panther” live in concert with the Columbus Symphony and Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me” tour at the Schottenstein Center to Halloween celebrations, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
‘The Price is Right’
Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday
- An interactive stage show based on a classic game show is coming to Columbus this fall. Contestants will have the opportunity to play and possibly win money, appliances, vacations or even a brand-new car by participating in the popular games from the show including “Cliffhangers” and “The Big Wheel.”
‘Black Panther’ Live in Concert
Ohio Theatre at 8 p.m. on Friday
- The Columbus Symphony is presenting Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” in concert, featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film.
Joe Catto’s Night of Comedy
Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday
- Joe Gatto is a comedian best known from the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.”
Shania Twain | Queen of Me Tour
Schottenstein Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday
- The five-time Grammy Award winner is performing in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center.
HighBall Halloween
Short North Arts District on Saturday
- Known as the nation’s “most elaborate Halloween party,” HighBall features live performances, a costume fashion show, cocktails and more.
Boo at the Zoo
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- This family-friendly Halloween event at the Columbus Zoo features trick-or-treating, live entertainment, pumpkin carving and more.
All Hallow’s Eve
Ohio Village from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday
- Join the Ohio Village for an evening of 1890s family fun, including pumpkin carving, crafts, games, a 19th-century masquerade and more.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Islanders.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac
Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Sunday
- Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac.
Pumpkins Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory through Sunday
- The conservatory’s grounds are illuminated with hundreds of pumpkins carved by staff, volunteers and members.
Zombiezi Bay
Zoombezi Bay, beginning Friday through Sunday
- Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.
Ohio Renaissance Festival
Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.
Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival
Freeman’s Farm, through Oct. 31
- Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.
For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.