COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Black Panther” live in concert with the Columbus Symphony and Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me” tour at the Schottenstein Center to Halloween celebrations, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday

An interactive stage show based on a classic game show is coming to Columbus this fall. Contestants will have the opportunity to play and possibly win money, appliances, vacations or even a brand-new car by participating in the popular games from the show including “Cliffhangers” and “The Big Wheel.”

Ohio Theatre at 8 p.m. on Friday

The Columbus Symphony is presenting Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” in concert, featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film.

(Courtesy Photo/Disney Concerts)

Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday

Joe Gatto is a comedian best known from the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.”

Schottenstein Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday

The five-time Grammy Award winner is performing in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation)

Short North Arts District on Saturday

Known as the nation’s “most elaborate Halloween party,” HighBall features live performances, a costume fashion show, cocktails and more.

(Courtesy Photo/Short North Alliance)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

This family-friendly Halloween event at the Columbus Zoo features trick-or-treating, live entertainment, pumpkin carving and more.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Ohio Village from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday

Join the Ohio Village for an evening of 1890s family fun, including pumpkin carving, crafts, games, a 19th-century masquerade and more.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Islanders.

Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Sunday

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac.

(Courtesy Photo/CAPA)

Franklin Park Conservatory through Sunday

The conservatory’s grounds are illuminated with hundreds of pumpkins carved by staff, volunteers and members.

Zoombezi Bay, beginning Friday through Sunday

Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.

Freeman’s Farm, through Oct. 31

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.

This fall is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including Boo at the Zoo and HighBall Halloween, along with numerous star-studded shows in the city’s biggest venues.

Farms and orchards in central Ohio are open and offering a rich variety of produce — not just apples, but cherries, pears, peaches, and plums — as well as hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.

Pumpkin patches are open as the autumn air settles in central Ohio, welcoming guests for picking, hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.