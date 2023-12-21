COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From acrobatic spectacular “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” at the Palace Theatre to the Harlem Globetrotters at the Schottenstein Center, here are things to see and do this Christmas weekend in central Ohio.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Washington Capitals.

Palace Theatre on Friday and Saturday

Amid a background of wintery sets and scenery, Holidaze is a family-friendly production with singers, dancers, toy soldiers and reindeer with an ensemble of aerial circus acts, jugglers, skippers, acrobatics and more.

The cast of Holidaze is producing three performances in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Cirque Dreams Holidaze)

Ohio Theatre through Saturday

One of Columbus’ most cherished holiday traditions dating to 1974 is returning to the Ohio Theatre this week. The production will feature more than 180 academy students and trainees alongside the professional company and BalletMet 2.

Inspired by the sounds of composer Tchaikovsky, the classic story follows young heroine Clara. (Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Zmuda)

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Toronto Maple Leafs

Schottenstein Center at 2 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 27

See the Globetrotter stars live as they dribble, spin and dunk their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals.

(Courtesy Photo/Harlem Globetrotters)

Short North Stage through Dec. 31

“Kinky Boots” is a Tony-winning hit with a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. The musical tells the story of Charlie Price who, in an effort to save his family’s shoe factory, teams up with the fabulous entertainer Lola.

(Courtesy Photo/Short North Stage)

Franklin Park Conservatory through Jan. 7, 2024

Explore captivating new displays, including mesmerizing lights synchronized with holiday melodies, immersive light installations, outdoor illuminated games, a lively dance celebration, and a retreat to festive igloos for an assortment of tabletop games.

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium through Jan. 7, 2024

A central Ohio holiday tradition, Wildlights has returned to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate its 35th anniversary with millions of LED lights.

Wildlights opens on Friday running through Jan. 7, 2024, and is included with regular zoo admission while free for zoo members. (Courtesy Photo/Grahm S. Jones)

