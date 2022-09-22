COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Blue Man Group and Keith Urban to the Columbus Coffee Festival and Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Keith Urban: Sept. 23

Keith Urban brings “The Speed of Now” tour to Columbus, with special guests Tyler Hubbard and Ingrid Andress.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

The Blitz Great Summer Smokeout: Sept. 22

Featuring Disturbed, Dirty Honey, and Harmless Habit.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 5:30 p.m.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” by the Columbus Symphony: Sept. 22

John the Columbus Symphony for John Williams’ score performed live.

Ohio Theater – 39 E. State St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

The Head and The Heart: Sept. 23

The Head and The Heart bring the “Every Shade of Blue” tour to Columbus.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Glass Pumpkin Festival: Sept. 23-25

This outdoor art show features hundreds of blown glass pumpkins for sale, with live music, food, and more.

Jack Pine Studio – 21397 OH-180. Details. Times vary.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Sept. 24

The Ohio State Buckeyes open their season against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Ohio Stadium. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates. 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Coffee Festival: Sept. 24–25

Taste samples from roasters and coffee shops from Ohio and beyond.

Ohio Village – 800 E. 17th Ave. Tickets. Times vary.

Blue Man Group: Sept. 25

Blue Man Group comes to Columbus with two performances on Sunday.

Palace Theater – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 1 and 7 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Sept. 25

The Columbus Blue Jackets will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a preseason game.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival: Through Oct. 29

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter, and more.

Freeman’s Farm – 6142 Lewis Center Rd. Details. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends.

Young’s Jersey Dairy Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival: Through Oct. 30

Pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin treats other fall favorites.

Young’s Jersey Dairy – 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd. Details. Times vary.

Ohio Renaissance Festival: Through Oct. 30

This 16th century village comes to life with live entertainment, food, shops, and more.

Renaissance Park – 10542 OH-73. Details. 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends.

