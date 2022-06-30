COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With Independence Day Monday, there is no shortage of July 4th celebrations in and around central Ohio this weekend.

As I Lay Dying: June 30

As I Lay Dying comes to Columbus with guests Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, and Brand of Sacrifice.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Red, White & BOOM!: July 1

Red, White and BOOM! is back with the biggest fireworks show in the Midwest, celebrating 40 years. This annual festival features music, entertainment, children’s activities, and food.

Downtown Columbus. Details. Noon to 11 p.m.

Independence Day Celebrations: Through July 4

July 4th celebrations across central Ohio are this weekend. Find your local parade, festival, and fireworks here.

“CHEER” Live: July 1

A touring spectacle featuring the stars of the Netflix hit show, “CHEER.”

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Color of Summer: July 2

The Columbus Museum of Arts welcomes guests to one of the largest African American arts-driven experiences in Ohio. An exhibit of art, music, fashion, and food produced specifically to celebrate and recognize talent in the community.

The Columbus Museum of Arts – 480 E. Broad St. Details. 7 p.m.

Picnic with the Pops: Patriotic Pops: July 2

Patriotic favorites and a tribute to John Williams with songs from “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones” and more.

Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion – 160 S. Third St. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Bowling for Soup and more: July 3

Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, The Aquabats, and Don’t Panic come to Columbus.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer

Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here.



For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.