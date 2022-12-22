COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Trans-Siberian Orchestra to WWE Live and the Harlem Globetrotters, there is no shortage of things to do in central Ohio.

Events are subject to change due to a winter storm traveling across Ohio. Find the latest forecast from Storm Team 4 here.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Dec. 23

Progressive rock group Trans Siberian-Orchestra will have two shows in Columbus for its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour. Learn more here.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 3 and 7 p.m.

“The Nutcracker:” Through Dec. 24

The holiday tradition attracting thousands of central Ohioans returns this week, featuring more than 180 Columbus dance students. Learn more here.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Photos with Santa: Through Dec. 24

Santa Claus is now meeting with families at Easton Town Center and Polaris Fashion Place.

Polaris – 1500 Polaris Pkwy. Details. Easton – 160 Easton Town Center. Details.

WWE Live: Dec. 26

WWE is bringing its “Holiday Tour” to Columbus.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres: Dec. 27

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Buffalo Sabres.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Dec. 28

The Harlem Globetrotters is performing two shows in Columbus.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets. 2 and 7 p.m.

Wildlights: Through Jan. 1

Wildlights return at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with millions of LED lights. Learn more here.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W. Powell Rd. Details. 5 p.m.

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms: Through Jan. 8

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory running through the new year. Learn more here.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. Times vary.

Holiday concerts and shows

A number of concerts, performances, and shows celebrating the holiday season are taking place throughout central Ohio this December. Find additional shows here.

Holiday light displays in central Ohio

Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.