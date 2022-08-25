COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From music festivals to the Columbus Fiery Foods Fest, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Westerville Fourth Friday Festival: Aug. 26

On the fourth Friday of each month, Westerville welcomes guests for live entertainment, vendors, shopping, and more.

Uptown Westerville. Details. 6 p.m.

Groovy Monster’s Summer Comedy Fest: Aug. 26-27

This two day comedy festival features a slew of acts.

BrewDog – 96 Gender Rd. Tickets. Times vary.

Breakaway Music Festival: Aug. 26-28

The Breakaway Music Festival comes to Columbus, featuring The Chainsmokers, 21 Savage, Yung Gravy, and more.

Historic Crew Stadium – 1 Black and Gold Blvd. Tickets. Times vary.

WonderBus Music & Arts Festival: Aug. 26-28

The WonderBus Music & Arts Festival comes to Columbus, featuring Duran Duran, Lorde, The Lumineers, and more.

The Lawn at CAS – 2540 Olentangy River Rd. Tickets. Times vary.

The Grandview Hop: Aug. 27

Join Grandview for an open-air market featuring 120 pop-up shops, food trucks, live music, and more.

Grandview Avenue, between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Details. Times vary.

Wag Fest: Aug. 27

The free festival celebrates pet owners and their best furry friends, featuring trails to wander, lakes to splash in, activities, and more.

Prairie Oaks Metro Park – 2755 Amity Rd. Details. 10 a.m.

Columbus Fiery Foods Fest: Aug. 27-28

The Fiery Foods Fest returns to downtown Columbus, with dozens of vendors, beer, arts and more.

Main Street Bridge, on the Scioto Mile. Tickets. Times vary.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer

Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here.

Central Ohio County Fairs: Through summer and fall

July through October, central Ohio is home to a number of county fairs with classic rides, games, live entertainment, and food. Find your local county fair here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.