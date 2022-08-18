Yelp has attempted to determine the best spot for a margarita in each and every state. (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From food truck and margarita festivals to Soul Family Fun Day, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

The Kid Laroi: Aug. 19

The Kid Laroi brings his “End of the World” tour to Columbus, with special guest Ericdoa.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Columbus Food Truck Festival: Aug. 19-21

Join the Columbus Food Truck Festival for the Hilliard Edition, featuring dozens of local food trucks.

Franklin County Fairgrounds – 4100 Columbia St. Details. Times vary.

Central Ohio Heart Walk: Aug. 20

The American Heart Association invites central Ohio back to the Heart Walk, to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting its life-saving mission. Join NBC4 at 5 Anchor Jennifer Bullock and Anchor Jerod Smalley as they emcee the event with thousands of walkers in Downtown Columbus.

McFerson Commons – 218 W. St. Details. 8 a.m.

Cbus Soul Family Fun Day: Aug. 20

The riverfront will be alive with Black music, art, food, and culture, featuring Black-owned businesses.

Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Columbus Margarita Festival: Aug. 20

Join the Columbus Margarita Festival for live pro wrestling, local vendors, and a live DJ.

Historic Crew Stadium – 1 Black and Gold Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC: Aug. 21

The Columbus Crew will face off against Atlanta United FC at Lower.com Field.

Lower.com Field – 96 Columbus Crew Way. Tickets. 5:30 p.m.

Leon Bridges: Aug. 21

Leon Bridges brings his “The Boundless” tour to Columbus, with special guest Little Dragon.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6:30 p.m.

Columbus Clippers vs. Toledo Mud Hens: Through Aug. 21

The Columbus Clippers face off against the Toledo Mud Hens in a six-game series.

Huntington Park – 330 Huntington Park Ln. Tickets. Times vary.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer

Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here.

Central Ohio County Fairs: Through summer and fall

July through October, central Ohio is home to a number of county fairs with classic rides, games, live entertainment, and food. Find your local county fair here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.